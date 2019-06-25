East Division W L Pct GB New York 51 28 .646 — Tampa Bay 45 33 .577 5½ Boston 43 37 .538 8½ Toronto 29 51 .363 22½ Baltimore 22 57 .278 29 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 27 .649 — Cleveland 43 36 .544 8 Chicago 36 40 .474 13½ Detroit 26 48 .351 22½ Kansas City 28 52 .350 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 49 30 .620 — Texas 43 36 .544 6 Oakland 41 38 .519 8 Los Angeles 39 40 .494 10 Seattle 35 47 .427 15½

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 8

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

Texas 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 7-4) at Detroit (Boyd 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.