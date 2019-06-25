Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 25, 2019 11:04 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 51 28 .646
Tampa Bay 45 33 .577
Boston 44 37 .543 8
Toronto 29 51 .363 22½
Baltimore 22 57 .278 29
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 27 .649
Cleveland 43 36 .544 8
Chicago 36 41 .468 14
Detroit 26 48 .351 22½
Kansas City 28 52 .350 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 30 .620
Texas 43 36 .544 6
Oakland 41 38 .519 8
Los Angeles 39 40 .494 10
Seattle 35 47 .427 15½

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 8

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

Texas 5, Detroit 3

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 7-4) at Detroit (Boyd 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.