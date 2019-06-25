|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|Tampa Bay
|45
|33
|.577
|5½
|Boston
|44
|37
|.543
|8
|Toronto
|29
|51
|.363
|22½
|Baltimore
|22
|57
|.278
|29
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|27
|.649
|—
|Cleveland
|43
|36
|.544
|8
|Chicago
|36
|41
|.468
|14
|Detroit
|26
|48
|.351
|22½
|Kansas City
|28
|52
|.350
|23½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|Texas
|43
|36
|.544
|6
|Oakland
|41
|38
|.519
|8
|Los Angeles
|39
|40
|.494
|10
|Seattle
|35
|47
|.427
|15½
___
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 8
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3
San Diego 8, Baltimore 3
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
Texas 5, Detroit 3
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 7-4) at Detroit (Boyd 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
