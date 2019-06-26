Listen Live Sports

American League

June 26, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 51 28 .646
Tampa Bay 45 34 .570 6
Boston 44 37 .543 8
Toronto 29 51 .363 22½
Baltimore 22 57 .278 29
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 51 27 .654
Cleveland 43 36 .544
Chicago 36 41 .468 14½
Detroit 26 48 .351 23
Kansas City 28 52 .350 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 30 .625
Texas 43 36 .544
Oakland 42 38 .525 8
Los Angeles 40 40 .500 10
Seattle 36 47 .434 15½

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 8

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

Texas 5, Detroit 3

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 7-4) at Detroit (Boyd 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Agrazal 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

