East Division W L Pct GB New York 51 28 .646 — Tampa Bay 45 34 .570 6 Boston 44 37 .543 8 Toronto 29 51 .363 22½ Baltimore 22 57 .278 29 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 51 27 .654 — Cleveland 43 36 .544 8½ Chicago 36 41 .468 14½ Detroit 26 48 .351 23 Kansas City 28 52 .350 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 50 30 .625 — Texas 43 36 .544 6½ Oakland 42 38 .525 8 Los Angeles 40 40 .500 10 Seattle 36 47 .434 15½

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

Texas 5, Detroit 3

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

