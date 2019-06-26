Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 26, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 28 .650
Tampa Bay 45 34 .570
Boston 44 38 .537 9
Toronto 29 52 .358 23½
Baltimore 22 58 .275 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 51 27 .654
Cleveland 44 36 .550 8
Chicago 37 41 .474 14
Detroit 26 49 .347 23½
Kansas City 28 53 .346 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 30 .625
Texas 44 36 .550 6
Oakland 42 38 .525 8
Los Angeles 40 40 .500 10
Seattle 36 47 .434 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Advertisement

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Texas 5, Detroit 3

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 7

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Texas 4, Detroit 1

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.