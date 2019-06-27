East Division W L Pct GB New York 52 28 .650 — Tampa Bay 45 35 .563 7 Boston 44 38 .537 9 Toronto 29 52 .358 23½ Baltimore 22 58 .275 30 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 52 27 .658 — Cleveland 44 36 .550 8½ Chicago 37 41 .474 14½ Detroit 26 49 .347 24 Kansas City 28 53 .346 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 50 31 .617 — Texas 44 36 .550 5½ Oakland 43 38 .531 7 Los Angeles 41 40 .506 9 Seattle 37 47 .440 14½

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

Texas 5, Detroit 3

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 7

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Texas 4, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, St. Louis 0

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 9-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Miley 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

