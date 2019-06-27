|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Tampa Bay
|45
|35
|.563
|7
|Boston
|44
|38
|.537
|9
|Toronto
|29
|52
|.358
|23½
|Baltimore
|22
|58
|.275
|30
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|27
|.658
|—
|Cleveland
|44
|36
|.550
|8½
|Chicago
|37
|41
|.474
|14½
|Detroit
|26
|49
|.347
|24
|Kansas City
|28
|53
|.346
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|Texas
|44
|36
|.550
|5½
|Oakland
|43
|38
|.531
|7
|Los Angeles
|41
|40
|.506
|9
|Seattle
|37
|47
|.440
|14½
___
Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 7
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 7
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
San Diego 10, Baltimore 5
Texas 4, Detroit 1
Oakland 2, St. Louis 0
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 9-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Miley 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 5-2), 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:12 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
