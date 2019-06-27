Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

June 27, 2019 7:55 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 28 .650
Tampa Bay 46 35 .568
Boston 44 38 .537 9
Toronto 29 52 .358 23½
Baltimore 22 58 .275 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 28 .650
Cleveland 44 36 .550 8
Chicago 37 41 .474 14
Kansas City 28 53 .346 24½
Detroit 26 50 .342 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 32 .610
Texas 45 36 .556
Oakland 43 38 .531
Los Angeles 41 40 .506
Seattle 37 48 .435 14½

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 7

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Texas 4, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, St. Louis 0

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2, 18 innings

Texas 3, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 9-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Miley 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:12 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

