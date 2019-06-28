|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Tampa Bay
|46
|35
|.568
|6½
|Boston
|44
|38
|.537
|9
|Toronto
|29
|52
|.358
|23½
|Baltimore
|22
|58
|.275
|30
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Cleveland
|44
|36
|.550
|8
|Chicago
|37
|41
|.474
|14
|Kansas City
|28
|53
|.346
|24½
|Detroit
|26
|50
|.342
|24
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|32
|.610
|—
|Texas
|45
|36
|.556
|4½
|Oakland
|43
|39
|.524
|7
|Los Angeles
|42
|40
|.512
|8
|Seattle
|37
|48
|.435
|14½
___
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2, 18 innings
Texas 3, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) vs. Boston (Porcello 5-7) at London, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 7-6) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McKay 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-6), 4:12 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at London, 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
