American League

June 28, 2019 10:15 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 28 .650
Tampa Bay 46 36 .561 7
Boston 44 38 .537 9
Toronto 30 52 .366 23
Baltimore 23 58 .284 29½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 28 .650
Cleveland 44 37 .543
Chicago 37 41 .474 14
Detroit 26 50 .342 24
Kansas City 28 54 .341 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 32 .610
Texas 46 36 .561 4
Oakland 43 39 .524 7
Los Angeles 42 40 .512 8
Seattle 37 48 .435 14½

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2, 18 innings

Texas 3, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Kansas City 2

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 0

Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) vs. Boston (Porcello 5-7) at London, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 7-6) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McKay 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-6), 4:12 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at London, 10:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

