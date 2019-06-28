East Division W L Pct GB New York 52 28 .650 — Tampa Bay 46 36 .561 7 Boston 44 38 .537 9 Toronto 30 52 .366 23 Baltimore 23 58 .284 29½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 52 29 .642 — Cleveland 44 37 .543 8 Chicago 38 41 .481 13 Kansas City 28 54 .341 24½ Detroit 26 51 .338 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 51 32 .614 — Texas 46 36 .561 4½ Oakland 43 39 .524 7½ Los Angeles 42 40 .512 8½ Seattle 37 49 .430 15½

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2, 18 innings

Texas 3, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Kansas City 2

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 0

Washington 3, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Houston 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) vs. Boston (Porcello 5-7) at London, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 7-6) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McKay 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-6), 4:12 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at London, 10:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

