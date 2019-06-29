Listen Live Sports

...

American League

June 29, 2019 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 28 .650
Tampa Bay 46 36 .561 7
Boston 44 38 .537 9
Toronto 30 52 .366 23
Baltimore 23 58 .284 29½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 29 .642
Cleveland 44 37 .543 8
Chicago 38 41 .481 13
Kansas City 28 54 .341 24½
Detroit 26 51 .338 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 51 32 .614
Texas 46 36 .561
Oakland 44 39 .530 7
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 9
Seattle 37 49 .430 15½

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Kansas City 2

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 0

Washington 3, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Houston 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston at London, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:12 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) vs. Boston (Rodriguez 8-4) at London, 10:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-5), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-10), 1:07 p.m.

Texas (Chavez 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-6) at Houston (Cole 7-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Get our daily newsletter.