East Division W L Pct GB New York 53 28 .654 — Tampa Bay 47 36 .566 7 Boston 44 39 .530 10 Toronto 31 52 .373 23 Baltimore 23 58 .284 30 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 53 29 .646 — Cleveland 44 37 .543 8½ Chicago 38 42 .475 14 Detroit 27 51 .346 24 Kansas City 28 55 .337 25½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 51 32 .614 — Texas 46 37 .554 5 Oakland 44 39 .530 7 Los Angeles 42 41 .506 9 Seattle 37 49 .430 15½

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Kansas City 2

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 0

Washington 3, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Houston 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 17, Boston 13

Toronto 7, Kansas City 5

Detroit 7, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) vs. Boston (Rodriguez 8-4) at London, 10:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-5), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-10), 1:07 p.m.

Texas (Chavez 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-6) at Houston (Cole 7-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

