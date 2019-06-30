Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

June 30, 2019 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 54 28 .659
Tampa Bay 48 36 .571 7
Boston 44 40 .524 11
Toronto 31 52 .373 23½
Baltimore 24 58 .293 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 29 .646
Cleveland 44 38 .537 9
Chicago 38 42 .475 14
Detroit 27 51 .346 24
Kansas City 28 55 .337 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 32 .619
Texas 46 38 .548 6
Oakland 45 39 .536 7
Los Angeles 42 42 .500 10
Seattle 37 50 .425 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 17, Boston 13

Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0

Toronto 7, Kansas City 5

Advertisement

Detroit 7, Washington 5

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 8

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Tampa Bay 6, Texas 2

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Toronto (Richard 0-4), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Texas (Minor 8-4), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.