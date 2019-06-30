East Division W L Pct GB New York 54 28 .659 — Tampa Bay 48 36 .571 7 Boston 44 40 .524 11 Toronto 31 53 .369 24 Baltimore 24 59 .289 30½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 53 29 .646 — Cleveland 45 38 .542 8½ Chicago 38 42 .475 14 Kansas City 29 55 .345 25 Detroit 27 52 .342 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 52 32 .619 — Texas 46 38 .548 6 Oakland 45 39 .536 7 Los Angeles 42 42 .500 10 Seattle 37 50 .425 16½

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 17, Boston 13

Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0

Toronto 7, Kansas City 5

Detroit 7, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 8

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 7, Toronto 6

Tampa Bay 6, Texas 2

Washington 2, Detroit 1

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Toronto (Richard 0-4), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Texas (Minor 8-4), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

