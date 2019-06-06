Angels 10, Athletics 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 3 3 1 0 .260 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .274 Olson 1b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .214 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .243 Piscotty rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .261 Grossman lf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .247 Laureano cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .259 Profar 2b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .206 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .203 a-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Totals 40 9 15 8 5 13

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 3b 4 3 3 1 1 0 .311 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .294 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 4 1 2 .250 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .234 Calhoun rf 5 0 0 1 0 0 .232 Fletcher ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .313 Goodwin lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 1-Ward pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .100 Garneau c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .241 Totals 40 10 14 10 4 5

Oakland 043 000 020— 9 15 0 Los Angeles 104 300 011—10 14 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Hundley in the 8th.

1-ran for Lucroy in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Olson (4), Grossman 2 (11), Profar 2 (8), Pujols (9), Garneau (1). HR_La Stella (13), off Soria; Trout (15), off Mengden; Ohtani (5), off Petit. RBIs_Semien 3 (28), Chapman (36), Olson (13), Grossman (17), Profar 2 (34), La Stella (35), Trout 2 (39), Ohtani 4 (20), Calhoun (34), Fletcher (23), Garneau (1). SB_Laureano (6), Goodwin (3). CS_Semien (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Chapman, Davis, Profar, Hundley, Phegley); Los Angeles 2 (Pujols 2). RISP_Oakland 7 for 17; Los Angeles 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Calhoun.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy, Rengifo).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soria 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 5.16 Mengden 2 1-3 6 6 6 1 0 65 5.09 Petit 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 15 2.57 Wang 3 1 0 0 0 2 45 0.00 Hendriks, H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 1.85 Buchter 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.00 Trivino, L, 2-4 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.40 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.86 Pena 1 2-3 8 7 7 2 3 61 4.53 Ramirez 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 5 35 3.90 Anderson, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 5.14 Buttrey 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 43 1.74 Robles, W, 3-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.77

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-2, Buchter 3-1, Trivino 3-0, Ramirez 2-0, Robles 1-1. WP_Buttrey, Robles.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_4:13. A_36,065 (45,050).

