Angels 10, Athletics 9

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.260
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Grossman lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Profar 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|a-Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|40
|9
|15
|8
|5
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.294
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.250
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Fletcher ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Goodwin lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|1-Ward pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|10
|4
|5
|Oakland
|043
|000
|020—
|9
|15
|0
|Los Angeles
|104
|300
|011—10
|14
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Hundley in the 8th.
1-ran for Lucroy in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Olson (4), Grossman 2 (11), Profar 2 (8), Pujols (9), Garneau (1). HR_La Stella (13), off Soria; Trout (15), off Mengden; Ohtani (5), off Petit. RBIs_Semien 3 (28), Chapman (36), Olson (13), Grossman (17), Profar 2 (34), La Stella (35), Trout 2 (39), Ohtani 4 (20), Calhoun (34), Fletcher (23), Garneau (1). SB_Laureano (6), Goodwin (3). CS_Semien (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Chapman, Davis, Profar, Hundley, Phegley); Los Angeles 2 (Pujols 2). RISP_Oakland 7 for 17; Los Angeles 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Calhoun.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy, Rengifo).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soria
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|5.16
|Mengden
|2
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|0
|65
|5.09
|Petit
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|2.57
|Wang
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|0.00
|Hendriks, H, 3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|1.85
|Buchter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.00
|Trivino, L, 2-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.40
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.86
|Pena
|1
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|61
|4.53
|Ramirez
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|35
|3.90
|Anderson, H, 5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.14
|Buttrey
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|43
|1.74
|Robles, W, 3-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.77
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-2, Buchter 3-1, Trivino 3-0, Ramirez 2-0, Robles 1-1. WP_Buttrey, Robles.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_4:13. A_36,065 (45,050).
