Angels 10, Blue Jays 5

June 17, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Los Angeles Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L Stlla 2b 4 1 0 0 Sogard dh 5 1 2 0
Trout cf 5 2 4 3 Biggio lf-rf 2 2 2 3
Ohtani dh 5 1 2 3 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0
Upton lf 4 1 2 1 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0
K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 1 T.Hrnan cf 2 0 0 0
Fltcher 3b 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 1 1 0 0
Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 Grichuk rf-cf 4 1 2 2
Lucroy c 3 1 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 2 0
Tovar ss 5 1 2 1 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0
Maile c 4 0 0 0
Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 34 5 8 5
Los Angeles 071 011 000—10
Toronto 100 000 220— 5

E_Tovar (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Trout (17), Ohtani (3), K.Calhoun (14), Bour (4). HR_Trout (20), Ohtani (9), Upton (1), K.Calhoun (15), Biggio 2 (5), Grichuk (13). CS_Trout (2). SF_Bour (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
L.Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pena W,5-1 6 6 4 4 3 5
No.Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Buttrey 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
J.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Law 1 0 0 0 0 2
E.Jackson L,1-5 2-3 6 7 7 2 0
Gaviglio 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 2
Kingham 1 2 1 1 1 1
Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0
Dan.Hudson 1 0 0 0 2 0

Pena pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:06. A_15,227 (53,506).

