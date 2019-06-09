Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 12, Mariners 3

June 9, 2019 1:30 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Santana rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .270
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Encarnacion 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .241
Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211
Williamson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .127
Long 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230
Moore ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .210
Totals 33 3 7 3 1 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 3b 6 2 2 1 0 1 .316
Trout cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .299
Goodwin cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Ohtani dh 5 3 3 2 0 0 .257
Pujols 1b 3 1 2 2 2 0 .241
Lucroy 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
K.Smith c 5 2 2 2 0 1 .299
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .239
Puello lf 4 1 3 4 0 1 .444
Tovar ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Rengifo 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Totals 39 12 16 12 5 6
Seattle 011 001 000— 3 7 2
Los Angeles 300 430 02x—12 16 1

E_Williamson (2), Moore (5), La Stella (4). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_M.Smith (4), Santana (14), Moore (4), La Stella (5), Ohtani (1), Pujols (10), K.Smith (7). 3B_Trout (1). HR_Seager (3), off Peters; Encarnacion (18), off Peters; La Stella (14), off Kikuchi; Trout (17), off Kikuchi; Ohtani (6), off Kikuchi; Puello (3), off Biddle. RBIs_Santana (48), Encarnacion (43), Seager (4), La Stella (38), Trout (42), Ohtani 2 (22), Pujols 2 (35), K.Smith 2 (7), Puello 4 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Santana 2, Vogelbach); Los Angeles 5 (Pujols 2, Tovar, Rengifo 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_M.Smith, Ohtani, Calhoun. GIDP_M.Smith, Narvaez, La Stella, K.Smith.

DP_Seattle 2 (Long, Moore, Encarnacion), (Moore, Long, Encarnacion); Los Angeles 2 (Tovar, Rengifo, Pujols), (Peters, Tovar, Pujols).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 3-4 3 1-3 9 7 6 3 1 79 4.99
Scott 2 2-3 4 3 3 1 4 44 10.12
Biddle 2 3 2 2 1 1 31 6.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.73
Peters, W, 1-0 5 2-3 7 3 3 0 4 87 4.15
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.76
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-1. HBP_Kikuchi (Puello), Scott (Trout), Peters (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:08. A_40,569 (45,050).

