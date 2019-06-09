Angels 12, Mariners 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Santana rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .270 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Encarnacion 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .241 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211 Williamson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .127 Long 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230 Moore ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .210 Totals 33 3 7 3 1 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 3b 6 2 2 1 0 1 .316 Trout cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .299 Goodwin cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Ohtani dh 5 3 3 2 0 0 .257 Pujols 1b 3 1 2 2 2 0 .241 Lucroy 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 K.Smith c 5 2 2 2 0 1 .299 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .239 Puello lf 4 1 3 4 0 1 .444 Tovar ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Rengifo 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Totals 39 12 16 12 5 6

Seattle 011 001 000— 3 7 2 Los Angeles 300 430 02x—12 16 1

E_Williamson (2), Moore (5), La Stella (4). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_M.Smith (4), Santana (14), Moore (4), La Stella (5), Ohtani (1), Pujols (10), K.Smith (7). 3B_Trout (1). HR_Seager (3), off Peters; Encarnacion (18), off Peters; La Stella (14), off Kikuchi; Trout (17), off Kikuchi; Ohtani (6), off Kikuchi; Puello (3), off Biddle. RBIs_Santana (48), Encarnacion (43), Seager (4), La Stella (38), Trout (42), Ohtani 2 (22), Pujols 2 (35), K.Smith 2 (7), Puello 4 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Santana 2, Vogelbach); Los Angeles 5 (Pujols 2, Tovar, Rengifo 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_M.Smith, Ohtani, Calhoun. GIDP_M.Smith, Narvaez, La Stella, K.Smith.

DP_Seattle 2 (Long, Moore, Encarnacion), (Moore, Long, Encarnacion); Los Angeles 2 (Tovar, Rengifo, Pujols), (Peters, Tovar, Pujols).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, L, 3-4 3 1-3 9 7 6 3 1 79 4.99 Scott 2 2-3 4 3 3 1 4 44 10.12 Biddle 2 3 2 2 1 1 31 6.50 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.73 Peters, W, 1-0 5 2-3 7 3 3 0 4 87 4.15 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.76 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-1. HBP_Kikuchi (Puello), Scott (Trout), Peters (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:08. A_40,569 (45,050).

