Angels 12, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Williamson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.127
|Long 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Moore ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Goodwin cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Ohtani dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Pujols 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.241
|Lucroy 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|K.Smith c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Puello lf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.444
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|39
|12
|16
|12
|5
|6
|Seattle
|011
|001
|000—
|3
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|300
|430
|02x—12
|16
|1
E_Williamson (2), Moore (5), La Stella (4). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_M.Smith (4), Santana (14), Moore (4), La Stella (5), Ohtani (1), Pujols (10), K.Smith (7). 3B_Trout (1). HR_Seager (3), off Peters; Encarnacion (18), off Peters; La Stella (14), off Kikuchi; Trout (17), off Kikuchi; Ohtani (6), off Kikuchi; Puello (3), off Biddle. RBIs_Santana (48), Encarnacion (43), Seager (4), La Stella (38), Trout (42), Ohtani 2 (22), Pujols 2 (35), K.Smith 2 (7), Puello 4 (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Santana 2, Vogelbach); Los Angeles 5 (Pujols 2, Tovar, Rengifo 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_M.Smith, Ohtani, Calhoun. GIDP_M.Smith, Narvaez, La Stella, K.Smith.
DP_Seattle 2 (Long, Moore, Encarnacion), (Moore, Long, Encarnacion); Los Angeles 2 (Tovar, Rengifo, Pujols), (Peters, Tovar, Pujols).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 3-4
|3
|1-3
|9
|7
|6
|3
|1
|79
|4.99
|Scott
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|44
|10.12
|Biddle
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|6.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.73
|Peters, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|87
|4.15
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.76
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-1. HBP_Kikuchi (Puello), Scott (Trout), Peters (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:08. A_40,569 (45,050).
