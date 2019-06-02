Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 13, Mariners 3

June 2, 2019 7:43 pm
 
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher ss 5 2 3 1 M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0
Trout cf 4 2 3 2 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0
K.Clhun rf 1 0 0 0 Bishop rf 2 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 5 0 0 1 Encrnco 1b 3 0 1 0
Pujols 1b 5 1 2 5 Vglbach 1b 1 0 0 0
Lucroy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 2 1 1 0
Puello lf 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 2 2 1
L Stlla 3b 5 2 2 0 T.Bckhm dh 4 0 0 1
Garneau c 3 2 1 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 1
Goodwin rf-cf 5 1 1 1 D.Moore ss 2 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 3 2 2 Long 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 42 13 15 12 Totals 30 3 5 3
Los Angeles 070 051 000—13
Seattle 020 001 000— 3

E_K.Seager 2 (2), Long (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Seattle 3. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (12), Pujols (8), La Stella (4), Goodwin (10), K.Seager (2). HR_Pujols (11), Rengifo (1), K.Seager (1). SF_Ohtani (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez W,1-0 5 2-3 5 3 3 3 4
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Allen 1 0 0 0 2 1
Walsh 1 0 0 0 2 1
Seattle
Gonzales L,5-6 4 2-3 9 10 10 3 2
Sadzeck 1-3 2 2 0 2 0
Bradford 2 2 1 1 0 1
Biddle 1 2 0 0 0 0
Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Gonzales (Garneau), by Ramirez (Moore). WP_Sadzeck.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:22. A_28,912 (47,943).

