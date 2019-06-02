Angels 13, Mariners 3

|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|M.Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bishop rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Encrnco 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|Vglbach 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Puello lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|L Stlla 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|T.Bckhm dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Garneau c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Goodwin rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|D.Moore ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Long 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|13
|15
|12
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Los Angeles
|070
|051
|000—13
|Seattle
|020
|001
|000—
|3
E_K.Seager 2 (2), Long (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Seattle 3. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (12), Pujols (8), La Stella (4), Goodwin (10), K.Seager (2). HR_Pujols (11), Rengifo (1), K.Seager (1). SF_Ohtani (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Suarez W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Walsh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Seattle
|Gonzales L,5-6
|4
|2-3
|9
|10
|10
|3
|2
|Sadzeck
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Bradford
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Biddle
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Gonzales (Garneau), by Ramirez (Moore). WP_Sadzeck.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:22. A_28,912 (47,943).
