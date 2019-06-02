Angels 13, Mariners 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.323
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Calhoun rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.233
|a-Lucroy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Puello lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.474
|La Stella 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Garneau c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Goodwin rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.234
|Totals
|42
|13
|15
|12
|5
|3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Bishop rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Vogelbach 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Santana lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Seager 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Beckham dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Moore ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Long 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|7
|8
|Los Angeles
|070
|051
|000—13
|15
|0
|Seattle
|020
|001
|000—
|3
|5
|3
a-grounded out for Pujols in the 9th.
E_Seager 2 (2), Long (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (12), Pujols (8), La Stella (4), Goodwin (10), Seager (2). HR_Pujols (11), off Gonzales; Rengifo (1), off Bradford; Seager (1), off Suarez. RBIs_Fletcher (22), Trout 2 (37), Ohtani (14), Pujols 5 (33), Goodwin (21), Rengifo 2 (9), Seager (2), Beckham (33), Narvaez (21). SF_Ohtani.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Fletcher, Trout, Ohtani, La Stella 2); Seattle 3 (Haniger, Beckham, Bishop). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 13; Seattle 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Goodwin, Beckham, Narvaez. LIDP_Pujols. GIDP_Pujols, Lucroy, Smith, Beckham.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols), (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols); Seattle 3 (Moore, Long), (Bradford, Long, Vogelbach), (Seager, Long, Vogelbach).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|88
|4.76
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.39
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|4.74
|Walsh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|4.50
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 5-6
|4
|2-3
|9
|10
|10
|3
|2
|95
|4.89
|Sadzeck
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|33
|2.66
|Bradford
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|4.86
|Biddle
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|4.20
|Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 3-3. HBP_Gonzales (Garneau), Ramirez (Moore). WP_Sadzeck.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:22. A_28,912 (47,943).
