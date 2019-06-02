Listen Live Sports

Angels 13, Mariners 3

June 2, 2019 7:44 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher ss 5 2 3 1 1 0 .323
Trout cf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .299
Calhoun rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Ohtani dh 5 0 0 1 0 1 .225
Pujols 1b 5 1 2 5 0 0 .233
a-Lucroy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Puello lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .474
La Stella 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .303
Garneau c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .273
Goodwin rf-cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .290
Rengifo 2b 4 3 2 2 1 0 .234
Totals 42 13 15 12 5 3
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .193
Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Bishop rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Encarnacion 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Vogelbach 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Santana lf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .266
Seager 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .257
Beckham dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .243
Narvaez c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .280
Moore ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Long 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .211
Totals 30 3 5 3 7 8
Los Angeles 070 051 000—13 15 0
Seattle 020 001 000— 3 5 3

a-grounded out for Pujols in the 9th.

E_Seager 2 (2), Long (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (12), Pujols (8), La Stella (4), Goodwin (10), Seager (2). HR_Pujols (11), off Gonzales; Rengifo (1), off Bradford; Seager (1), off Suarez. RBIs_Fletcher (22), Trout 2 (37), Ohtani (14), Pujols 5 (33), Goodwin (21), Rengifo 2 (9), Seager (2), Beckham (33), Narvaez (21). SF_Ohtani.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Fletcher, Trout, Ohtani, La Stella 2); Seattle 3 (Haniger, Beckham, Bishop). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 13; Seattle 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Goodwin, Beckham, Narvaez. LIDP_Pujols. GIDP_Pujols, Lucroy, Smith, Beckham.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols), (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols); Seattle 3 (Moore, Long), (Bradford, Long, Vogelbach), (Seager, Long, Vogelbach).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, W, 1-0 5 2-3 5 3 3 3 4 88 4.76
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 4.39
Allen 1 0 0 0 2 1 22 4.74
Walsh 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 4.50
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 5-6 4 2-3 9 10 10 3 2 95 4.89
Sadzeck 1-3 2 2 0 2 0 33 2.66
Bradford 2 2 1 1 0 1 31 4.86
Biddle 1 2 0 0 0 0 24 4.20
Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 3-3. HBP_Gonzales (Garneau), Ramirez (Moore). WP_Sadzeck.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:22. A_28,912 (47,943).

