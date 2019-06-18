Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 3, Blue Jays 1

June 18, 2019 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L Stlla 2b 4 0 0 1 Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0
Tovar ss 0 0 0 0 Grrr Jr dh 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 3 1 1 1
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Biggio rf 3 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0
K.Clhun rf 4 1 1 1 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 0
Fltcher 3b 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0
K.Smith c 4 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 2 1 1 1 Drury 3b 3 0 0 0
Upton ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Rengifo ss-2b 3 0 2 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 29 1 3 1
Los Angeles 000 020 010—3
Toronto 000 100 000—1

E_Rengifo (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Toronto 1. 2B_Rengifo (7). HR_K.Calhoun (16), Goodwin (7), Gurriel Jr. (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Skaggs W,6-6 7 1-3 3 1 1 0 6
Buttrey H,15 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
H.Robles S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stroman L,4-9 7 4 3 3 1 3
Mayza 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Biagini (Trout). WP_Mayza.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:30. A_17,259 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army vet to become first living Iraq war Medal of Honor recipient

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.