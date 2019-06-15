Listen Live Sports

Angels 5, Rays 3

June 15, 2019 4:05 pm
 
Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 5 0 0 0 Av.Grci dh 4 1 1 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 1 2 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0
K.Smith c 3 2 2 1 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 1 3
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 1 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Fltcher 3b 4 1 2 2 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 B.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Tovar ss 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0
Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 d’Arnud c 3 0 1 0
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 33 3 6 3
Los Angeles 030 100 010—5
Tampa Bay 000 003 000—3

E_Choi (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_K.Smith (8), Goodwin (12), Rengifo (6). HR_K.Smith (2), Fletcher (5), Bour (6), Y.Diaz (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
J.Suarez W,2-1 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 3
Bedrosian H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Buttrey H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0
H.Robles S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Morton L,8-1 6 5 4 4 2 9
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Faria 2 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:40. A_22,320 (25,025).

