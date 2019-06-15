Angels 5, Rays 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Smith c 3 2 2 1 1 1 .299 Goodwin lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .285 Fletcher 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .307 Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .170 Tovar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .222 Totals 35 5 7 5 2 12

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .298 Pham lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .299 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Diaz 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .282 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Totals 33 3 6 3 1 5

Los Angeles 030 100 010—5 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 003 000—3 6 1

a-struck out for Adames in the 9th.

E_Choi (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Smith (8), Goodwin (12), Rengifo (6). HR_Fletcher (5), off Morton; Bour (6), off Morton; Smith (2), off Faria; Diaz (11), off Suarez. RBIs_Smith (8), Goodwin (24), Fletcher 2 (25), Bour (18), Diaz 3 (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Goodwin); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Meadows, Wendle.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, W, 2-1 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 3 81 4.50 Bedrosian, H, 6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.41 Buttrey, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.08 Robles, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.24 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, L, 8-1 6 5 4 4 2 9 95 2.37 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.24 Faria 2 2 1 1 0 2 40 2.25

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:40. A_22,320 (25,025).

