Angels 5, Rays 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Smith c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.307
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.170
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|2
|12
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|a-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|5
|Los Angeles
|030
|100
|010—5
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|000—3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Adames in the 9th.
E_Choi (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Smith (8), Goodwin (12), Rengifo (6). HR_Fletcher (5), off Morton; Bour (6), off Morton; Smith (2), off Faria; Diaz (11), off Suarez. RBIs_Smith (8), Goodwin (24), Fletcher 2 (25), Bour (18), Diaz 3 (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Goodwin); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Meadows, Wendle.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 2-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|81
|4.50
|Bedrosian, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.41
|Buttrey, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.08
|Robles, S, 10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.24
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 8-1
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|9
|95
|2.37
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.24
|Faria
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|40
|2.25
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:40. A_22,320 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.