Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 5, Rays 3

June 15, 2019 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Smith c 3 2 2 1 1 1 .299
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .285
Fletcher 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .307
Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .170
Tovar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .222
Totals 35 5 7 5 2 12
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .298
Pham lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .299
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Diaz 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .282
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Totals 33 3 6 3 1 5
Los Angeles 030 100 010—5 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 003 000—3 6 1

a-struck out for Adames in the 9th.

E_Choi (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Smith (8), Goodwin (12), Rengifo (6). HR_Fletcher (5), off Morton; Bour (6), off Morton; Smith (2), off Faria; Diaz (11), off Suarez. RBIs_Smith (8), Goodwin (24), Fletcher 2 (25), Bour (18), Diaz 3 (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Goodwin); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Meadows, Wendle.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, W, 2-1 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 3 81 4.50
Bedrosian, H, 6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.41
Buttrey, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.08
Robles, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.24
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, L, 8-1 6 5 4 4 2 9 95 2.37
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.24
Faria 2 2 1 1 0 2 40 2.25

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, James Hoye.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:40. A_22,320 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.