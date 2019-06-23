Angels 6, Cardinals 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 2b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .297 Buttrey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Lucroy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Trout cf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .307 Upton lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .280 2-Goodwin pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .292 Calhoun rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .232 Pujols 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .237 Fletcher 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .293 Rengifo ss-2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .243 Garneau c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .308 Skaggs p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 b-Ohtani ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bour ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .179 1-Tovar pr-ss 0 0 0 1 1 0 .195 Totals 40 6 15 6 7 9

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .218 DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 J.Martinez rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .291 Molina c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .266 Bader cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .209 Wong 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .242 Mikolas p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .115 a-Munoz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Edman ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .357 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Fowler ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .240 Totals 37 4 10 4 1 7

Los Angeles 010 001 004—6 15 0 St. Louis 000 000 004—4 10 0

a-singled for Mikolas in the 5th. b-singled for Skaggs in the 6th. c-doubled for Bedrosian in the 8th. d-tripled for Gallegos in the 8th. e-struck out for Buttrey in the 9th. f-singled for Cabrera in the 9th.

1-ran for Bour in the 8th. 2-ran for Upton in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 14, St. Louis 7. 2B_Bour (5), Wong (11). 3B_Edman (1). HR_J.Martinez (5), off Jewell. RBIs_La Stella 2 (43), Fletcher 2 (29), Garneau (2), Tovar (3), J.Martinez (28), Wong 2 (33), Fowler (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (La Stella, Trout 4, Pujols, Rengifo); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter, DeJong 3). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 15; St. Louis 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Carpenter. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skaggs, W, 7-6 5 4 0 0 0 3 70 4.30 Anderson, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.90 Bedrosian, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.41 Buttrey, H, 16 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.45 Jewell 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 23 10.00 Robles 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 12 3.28 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, L, 5-8 5 7 1 1 2 4 90 4.33 Brebbia 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 17 3.52 Webb 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 2 27 4.10 Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.60 Gant 1-3 4 4 4 2 0 31 2.40 Cabrera 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 6.17

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 2-2, Webb 2-1, Cabrera 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:42. A_47,114 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press.