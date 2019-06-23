Angels 6, Cardinals 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.297
|Buttrey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Lucroy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Trout cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|2-Goodwin pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.293
|Rengifo ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Garneau c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Skaggs p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bour ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|1-Tovar pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.195
|Totals
|40
|6
|15
|6
|7
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|J.Martinez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Mikolas p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|a-Munoz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Edman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Fowler ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|010
|001
|004—6
|15
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|004—4
|10
|0
a-singled for Mikolas in the 5th. b-singled for Skaggs in the 6th. c-doubled for Bedrosian in the 8th. d-tripled for Gallegos in the 8th. e-struck out for Buttrey in the 9th. f-singled for Cabrera in the 9th.
1-ran for Bour in the 8th. 2-ran for Upton in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 14, St. Louis 7. 2B_Bour (5), Wong (11). 3B_Edman (1). HR_J.Martinez (5), off Jewell. RBIs_La Stella 2 (43), Fletcher 2 (29), Garneau (2), Tovar (3), J.Martinez (28), Wong 2 (33), Fowler (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (La Stella, Trout 4, Pujols, Rengifo); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter, DeJong 3). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 15; St. Louis 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Carpenter. GIDP_Calhoun.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs, W, 7-6
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|70
|4.30
|Anderson, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.90
|Bedrosian, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.41
|Buttrey, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.45
|Jewell
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|23
|10.00
|Robles
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.28
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 5-8
|5
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|90
|4.33
|Brebbia
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|3.52
|Webb
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|4.10
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.60
|Gant
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|31
|2.40
|Cabrera
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|6.17
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 2-2, Webb 2-1, Cabrera 3-1.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:42. A_47,114 (45,538).
