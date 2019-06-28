Listen Live Sports

Angels 8, Athletics 3

June 28, 2019 1:07 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .274
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .266
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Davis dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .249
a-Pinder ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .261
Canha rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .243
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Taylor c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Totals 30 3 5 3 1 6
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .295
Trout cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .302
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 2 0 3 .290
Upton lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .306
Calhoun rf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .230
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .297
Rengifo 2b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .252
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Totals 34 8 12 8 2 9
Oakland 010 100 010—3 5 0
Los Angeles 025 001 00x—8 12 0

a-flied out for Davis in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Grossman (14). HR_Laureano (13), off Canning; Olson (14), off Canning; Calhoun (17), off T.Anderson; Ohtani (10), off T.Anderson. RBIs_Semien (41), Olson (27), Laureano (38), Trout (57), Ohtani 2 (33), Calhoun 2 (40), Pujols (42), Rengifo 2 (19). CS_Rengifo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Lucroy. GIDP_Olson, Canha, Lucroy.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols), (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson, L, 0-3 2 2-3 8 7 7 1 3 67 7.13
Wang 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 30 1.80
Schlitter 1 3 1 1 1 1 30 6.00
Brooks 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.03
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning, W, 3-4 6 3 2 2 1 6 91 3.79
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.34
Bard 2 2 1 1 0 0 27 4.97

Inherited runners-scored_Wang 1-0. HBP_Garcia (Davis), Brooks (Lucroy). WP_T.Anderson 2, Schlitter.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:46. A_40,231 (45,050).

