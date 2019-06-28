Angels 8, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|a-Pinder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Taylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|1
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.290
|Upton lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Calhoun rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.230
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|2
|9
|Oakland
|010
|100
|010—3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|025
|001
|00x—8
|12
|0
a-flied out for Davis in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Grossman (14). HR_Laureano (13), off Canning; Olson (14), off Canning; Calhoun (17), off T.Anderson; Ohtani (10), off T.Anderson. RBIs_Semien (41), Olson (27), Laureano (38), Trout (57), Ohtani 2 (33), Calhoun 2 (40), Pujols (42), Rengifo 2 (19). CS_Rengifo (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Simmons, Lucroy. GIDP_Olson, Canha, Lucroy.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols), (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson, L, 0-3
|2
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|67
|7.13
|Wang
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|1.80
|Schlitter
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|6.00
|Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.03
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, W, 3-4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|91
|3.79
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.34
|Bard
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|4.97
Inherited runners-scored_Wang 1-0. HBP_Garcia (Davis), Brooks (Lucroy). WP_T.Anderson 2, Schlitter.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:46. A_40,231 (45,050).
