Angels 8, Athletics 3

June 28, 2019 1:07 am
 
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 0 2 1 L Stlla 3b 4 1 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 1 1
M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 2
K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 2 2 0
Pinder ph-dh 1 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 2 1 2
Lureano cf 4 1 1 1 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1
Canha rf 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 1 0
Grssman lf 3 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 3 2
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0
B.Tylor c 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 34 8 12 8
Oakland 010 100 010—3
Los Angeles 025 001 00x—8

DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Grossman (14). HR_M.Olson (14), Laureano (13), Ohtani (10), K.Calhoun (17). CS_Rengifo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Ta.Anderson L,0-3 2 2-3 8 7 7 1 3
Wang 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Schlitter 1 3 1 1 1 1
Brooks 2 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Canning W,3-4 6 3 2 2 1 6
L.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bard 2 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by L.Garcia (K.Davis), by Brooks (Lucroy). WP_Ta.Anderson 2, Schlitter.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:46. A_40,231 (45,050).

