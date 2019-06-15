Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels designate relief pitcher Cody Allen for assignment

June 15, 2019 1:09 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels designated Cody Allen for assignment Saturday, a day after the veteran relief pitcher gave up four runs in a 9-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 30-year-old Allen was signed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract in January after seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians. The Angels recalled right-hander Taylor Cole from Triple-A Salt Lake City.

Allen gave up four hits, including a two-run home run, and two walks in 2/3 of an inning against the Rays. In 25 games this season, Allen is 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and four saves in four opportunities.

He was sidelined earlier in the season with a back strain.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus says the move “unfortunately it was one we felt we had to make for the team. He worked his tail off. He cared. He wanted to get back to where he was, but nothing was sticking.”

____

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

