Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels’ Ohtani first Japanese player to hit for cycle

June 13, 2019 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has become the first Japanese player to hit for the cycle in the majors.

Ohtani completed his cycle with a single in the seventh inning of a game Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is the first Angels player to accomplish the feat since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013 against the Seattle Mariners.

It’s the eighth cycle in team history.

Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning, doubled in the third and tripled during the fifth. He flared a 3-2 pitch into right-center field against right-hander Hunter Wood in the seventh and received a standing ovation from the fans at Tropicana Field.

Advertisement

A two-way sensation as a rookie last season, Ohtani is staying off the mound this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ohtani’s first three hits came off left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.