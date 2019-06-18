AP names Michael Tackett deputy Washington bureau chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press on Tuesday named Michael Tackett, an award-winning journalist, as deputy bureau chief in Washington, directing coverage of the White House, Congress and politics.

The appointment was announced by Julie Pace, AP’s chief of bureau in Washington.

“Mike cares deeply about asking the big questions about American politics and government, and telling the story of presidential campaigns not just from Washington, but from the places that ultimately decide elections,” Pace said.

Tackett joins the AP from The New York Times, where he has worked as a political reporter and deputy Washington editor. He previously served as Bloomberg News’ managing editor and Washington bureau chief, and as Washington bureau chief and political writer at the Chicago Tribune. He’s covered six presidential campaigns.

He is also author of “The Baseball Whisperer,” a nonfiction book about a summer collegiate baseball team in Iowa. The book was a finalist for The Casey Award, which honors the best baseball book of the year.

Tackett graduated from Indiana University at Bloomington with a degree in journalism and political science. He has a law degree from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago. His wife, Julie Carey, is the Northern Virginia Bureau Chief for NBC4 in Washington. They have two children.

