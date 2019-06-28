Listen Live Sports

AP source: Celtics hire Kara Lawson as assistant coach

June 28, 2019 7:08 pm
 
Kara Lawson is the latest woman headed to the NBA to coach.

Lawson was hired by the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t publicly announced the hire.

While Lawson hasn’t coached in college or the pros, she has served as an adviser for USA Basketball’s 3-on-3 teams over the past few years. She’s also been a commentator for ESPN for the NBA and college basketball as well as being a TV analyst for the Washington Wizards over the past few seasons.

New York Liberty coach Katie Smith has no doubt that Lawson will do a phenomenal job with the Celtics.

“She’s a student of the game. Not only the X’s and O’s,” Smith said. ‘She’s done the 3-on-3, and she’s an analyst. She’s always studying the game. For her it’s the way she approaches the game. She’s a great person and will connect really well and work really hard.”

ESPN was the first to report the deal.

Lawson becomes the latest woman to serve as a coach in the NBA, joining San Antonio’s Becky Hammon, Dallas’ Jenny Boucek and Cleveland’s Lindsay Gottlieb.

“Kudos to the NBA and their teams,” Dallas Wings coach Brian Agler said. “They are opening their minds. Having coached some of these people, they really know the game.

The 38-year-old Lawson played in the WNBA from 2003-15 and won a title with the Sacramento Monarchs in 2005. Lawson also helped the U.S. win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

___

Follow Doug Feinberg on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

