Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Pelicans pick up team option for Okafor

June 20, 2019 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans have picked up a team option on center Jahlil Okafor’s contract through next season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team did not announce the transaction.

The 6-foot-11 Okafor, drafted third overall by Philadelphia in 2015, averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in largely a reserve role for New Orleans last season, but he often thrived when he started or played significant minutes. He scored 10 or more points 21 times last season — including in five of his final six games — and finished with 30 points in regular-season finale.

His productivity in New Orleans represented a turnaround from two seasons ago, when he says he struggled with depression and averaged 6.3 points in a season split between Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.