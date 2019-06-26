Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: UConn back to Big East; Why, what’s next?

June 26, 2019 2:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UConn is leaving the American Athletic Conference and rejoining the Big East, hoping to revive its basketball and keep its football team from sinking further into hopelessness.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Neill Ostrout, longtime University of Connecticut beat writer from the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, joins AP’s Ralph D. Russo to discuss how the Huskies got to this point and where it goes from here.

UConn was the big loser of conference realignment, and the AAC was never a comfortable fit. Some bad hires in football made matters even worse. The move back to the Big East returns the school to its roots, but leaves football with an uncertain path forward as an independent.

Ostrout says UConn is finally being proactive when it comes to conference affiliation.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.