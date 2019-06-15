AP Top WorldCup News at 7:05 p.m. EDT

United States face Chile with chance to advance in World Cup
Cross-sports push at World Cup for gender pay equality
Lloyd adjusts to new role, but doesn’t accept it
Qatar building for 2022 World Cup on Copa America debut
Netherlands advances at Women’s World Cup with 3-1 win
Canada advances with 2-0 victory over New Zealand
Canada inspired in World Cup by Toronto Raptors NBA title
Taylor puts England in World Cup last 16 with game to spare
Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out
Girelli’s hat trick lifts Italy into next round of World Cup
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.