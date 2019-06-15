AP Top WorldCup News at 7:05 p.m. EDT

United States face Chile with chance to advance in World Cup

Cross-sports push at World Cup for gender pay equality

Lloyd adjusts to new role, but doesn’t accept it

Qatar building for 2022 World Cup on Copa America debut

Netherlands advances at Women’s World Cup with 3-1 win

Canada advances with 2-0 victory over New Zealand

Canada inspired in World Cup by Toronto Raptors NBA title

Taylor puts England in World Cup last 16 with game to spare

Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out

Girelli’s hat trick lifts Italy into next round of World Cup

