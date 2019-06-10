Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top WorldCup News at 7:54 p.m. EDT

June 10, 2019 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Ellis downplays comments by former US goalkeeper Hope Solo

US and Thailand are last to kick off the World Cup

Argentina’s first World Cup point could prove priceless

Buchanan scores and Canada holds off Cameroon 1-0

US and Thailand are the last teams to kickoff the World Cup

Parris overcomes nerves to lead England to win against Scots

Cristiane’s hat trick give Brazil 3-0 win over Jamaica

Italy beats Australia 2-1 on Bonansea’s stoppage time goal

France wins start amid World Cup cash, visibility issues

Early start to WCup qualifying for weaker Asian soccer sides

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.