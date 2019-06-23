AP Top WorldCup News at 7:34 p.m. EDT

Defending champion US plays Spain to open knockout stage

France beats Brazil 2-1 in extra time, reaches WCup quarters

England beats seething Cameroon 3-0 to advance in World Cup

Working mom: McDonald balances World Cup, 7-year-old son

US defense will face greater challenges in knockout round

Germany tops Nigeria, reaches Women’s World Cup quarters

Maybe the US is as good as American players say

US dominates rival Sweden 2-0 to remain undefeated

Dutch overcome Sinclair’s 182nd goal, beat Canada, win group

Chile misses crucial penalty in 2-0 win over Thailand

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.