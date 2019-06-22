AP Top WorldCup News at 3:09 p.m. EDT

US defense will face greater challenges in knockout round
Germany tops Nigeria, reaches Women’s World Cup quarters
Maybe the US is as good as American players say
US dominates rival Sweden 2-0 to remain undefeated
Dutch overcome Sinclair’s 182nd goal, beat Canada, win group
Chile misses crucial penalty in 2-0 win over Thailand
Rift grows over FIFA placing Samoura in Africa clean-up role
Argentina overcomes late 3-goal deficit, knocks out Scotland
England beats Japan 2-0 to clinch top spot in Group D
US wants win vs Swedes, even if it would mean tougher path
