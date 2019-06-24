Listen Live Sports

AP Top WorldCup News at 6:06 p.m. EDT

June 24, 2019 12:00 am
 
European vacation over, Naeher and US bounce back up

US in the World Cup quarterfinals after 2-1 win over Spain

Sweden through to quarterfinals with 1-0 win over Canada

France beats Brazil 2-1 in extra time, reaches WCup quarters

England beats seething Cameroon 3-0 to advance in World Cup

Working mom: McDonald balances World Cup, 7-year-old son

US defense will face greater challenges in knockout round

Germany tops Nigeria, reaches Women’s World Cup quarters

Maybe the US is as good as American players say

US dominates rival Sweden 2-0 to remain undefeated

