AP Top WorldCup News at 7:01 p.m. EDT

United States and Sweden highlight final group stage day
Argentina overcomes late 3-goal deficit, knocks out Scotland
England beats Japan 2-0 to clinch top spot in Group D
Press isn’t dwelling on past miss against Sweden
US wants win vs Swedes, even if it would mean tougher path
France goes 3-0 at World Cup with 1-0 win over Nigeria
Kerr has 4 goals and Australia beats Jamaica 4-1
Germany beats South Africa 4-0 to win World Cup group
Spain and China advance with scoreless draw
Lloyd, a World Cup starter again, scores 2 as US beats Chile
