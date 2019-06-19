Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top WorldCup News at 7:01 p.m. EDT

June 19, 2019 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

United States and Sweden highlight final group stage day

Argentina overcomes late 3-goal deficit, knocks out Scotland

England beats Japan 2-0 to clinch top spot in Group D

Press isn’t dwelling on past miss against Sweden

US wants win vs Swedes, even if it would mean tougher path

France goes 3-0 at World Cup with 1-0 win over Nigeria

Kerr has 4 goals and Australia beats Jamaica 4-1

Germany beats South Africa 4-0 to win World Cup group

Spain and China advance with scoreless draw

Lloyd, a World Cup starter again, scores 2 as US beats Chile

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.