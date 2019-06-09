Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP Top WorldCup News at 6:58 p.m. EDT

June 9, 2019 12:00 am
 
US and Thailand are the last teams to kickoff the World Cup

Parris overcomes nerves to lead England to win against Scots

Cristiane’s hat trick give Brazil 3-0 win over Jamaica

Italy beats Australia 2-1 on Bonansea’s stoppage time goal

France wins start amid World Cup cash, visibility issues

Early start to WCup qualifying for weaker Asian soccer sides

Women’s World Cup becomes platform for social change

Crystal Dunn readies for WCup after getting cut in 2015

Canadian referee to miss World Cup after cancer diagnosis

Equity will be the theme of this Women’s World Cup

