AP Top WorldCup News at 6:58 p.m. EDT

US and Thailand are the last teams to kickoff the World Cup
Parris overcomes nerves to lead England to win against Scots
Cristiane’s hat trick give Brazil 3-0 win over Jamaica
Italy beats Australia 2-1 on Bonansea’s stoppage time goal
France wins start amid World Cup cash, visibility issues
Early start to WCup qualifying for weaker Asian soccer sides
Women’s World Cup becomes platform for social change
Crystal Dunn readies for WCup after getting cut in 2015
Canadian referee to miss World Cup after cancer diagnosis
Equity will be the theme of this Women’s World Cup
