AP WNBA Power Poll

June 11, 2019
 
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 10, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Connecticut (11) 5 1 164 2 1 3
2. Washington (3) 4 1 156 3 1 3
3. Minnesota 4 2 136 1 2 4
4. Los Angeles 3 2 132 5 2 4
5. Phoenix 2 2 99 4 5 8
6. Indiana 3 2 93 18 5 18
7. Seattle 3 3 91 6 5 8
8. Las Vegas 2 3 67 7 6 9
9. Chicago 2 2 66 9 6 9
10. New York 1 4 36 12 10 11
11. Atlanta 1 4 34 10 10 11
12. Dallas 0 4 14 11 12 12

