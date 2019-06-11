AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 10, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Connecticut (11)
|5
|1
|164
|2
|1
|3
|2. Washington (3)
|4
|1
|156
|3
|1
|3
|3. Minnesota
|4
|2
|136
|1
|2
|4
|4. Los Angeles
|3
|2
|132
|5
|2
|4
|5. Phoenix
|2
|2
|99
|4
|5
|8
|6. Indiana
|3
|2
|93
|18
|5
|18
|7. Seattle
|3
|3
|91
|6
|5
|8
|8. Las Vegas
|2
|3
|67
|7
|6
|9
|9. Chicago
|2
|2
|66
|9
|6
|9
|10. New York
|1
|4
|36
|12
|10
|11
|11. Atlanta
|1
|4
|34
|10
|10
|11
|12. Dallas
|0
|4
|14
|11
|12
|12
