AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 10, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Connecticut (11) 5 1 164 2 1 3 2. Washington (3) 4 1 156 3 1 3 3. Minnesota 4 2 136 1 2 4 4. Los Angeles 3 2 132 5 2 4 5. Phoenix 2 2 99 4 5 8 6. Indiana 3 2 93 8 5 8 7. Seattle 3 3 91 6 5 8 8. Las Vegas 2 3 67 7 6 9 9. Chicago 2 2 66 9 6 9 10. New York 1 4 36 12 10 11 11. Atlanta 1 4 34 10 10 11 12. Dallas 0 4 14 11 12 12

