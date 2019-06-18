AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 17 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Connecticut (14)
|8
|1
|168
|1
|1
|1
|2. Los Angeles
|4
|3
|132
|4
|2
|6
|3. Washington
|4
|3
|126
|2
|2
|6
|4. Chicago
|4
|2
|122
|9
|2
|8
|5. Las Vegas
|4
|3
|119
|8
|2
|7
|6. Seattle
|5
|4
|113
|7
|2
|7
|7. Minnesota
|4
|5
|78
|3
|4
|10
|8. Indiana
|4
|4
|75
|6
|7
|9
|9. Phoenix
|2
|4
|57
|5
|6
|10
|10. New York
|3
|5
|50
|10
|9
|10
|11. Dallas
|1
|5
|25
|12
|11
|12
|12. Atlanta
|1
|5
|17
|11
|11
|12
