AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 17 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Connecticut (14) 8 1 168 1 1 1 2. Los Angeles 4 3 132 4 2 6 3. Washington 4 3 126 2 2 6 4. Chicago 4 2 122 9 2 8 5. Las Vegas 4 3 119 8 2 7 6. Seattle 5 4 113 7 2 7 7. Minnesota 4 5 78 3 4 10 8. Indiana 4 4 75 6 7 9 9. Phoenix 2 4 57 5 6 10 10. New York 3 5 50 10 9 10 11. Dallas 1 5 25 12 11 12 12. Atlanta 1 5 17 11 11 12

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.