AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 3, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Minnesota (8)
|3
|0
|155
|8
|1
|5
|2. Connecticut (5)
|3
|1
|149
|5
|1
|6
|3. Washington (1)
|1
|1
|132
|1
|1
|9
|4. Phoenix
|1
|1
|116
|4
|3
|7
|5. Los Angeles
|1
|1
|111
|3
|2
|7
|6. Seattle
|2
|2
|108
|7
|3
|7
|7. Las Vegas
|1
|2
|95
|2
|2
|8
|8. Indiana
|2
|1
|71
|12
|5
|10
|9. Chicago
|1
|2
|59
|9
|7
|10
|10. Atlanta
|1
|2
|42
|6
|8
|11
|11. Dallas
|0
|2
|28
|10
|10
|12
|12. New York
|0
|2
|15
|11
|11
|12
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.