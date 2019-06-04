AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 3, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Minnesota (8) 3 0 155 8 1 5 2. Connecticut (5) 3 1 149 5 1 6 3. Washington (1) 1 1 132 1 1 9 4. Phoenix 1 1 116 4 3 7 5. Los Angeles 1 1 111 3 2 7 6. Seattle 2 2 108 7 3 7 7. Las Vegas 1 2 95 2 2 8 8. Indiana 2 1 71 12 5 10 9. Chicago 1 2 59 9 7 10 10. Atlanta 1 2 42 6 8 11 11. Dallas 0 2 28 10 10 12 12. New York 0 2 15 11 11 12

