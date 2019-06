Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Burlington (Royals) 3 0 1.000 — Bluefield (Blue Jays) 1 1 .500 1½ Danville (Braves) 1 1 .500 1½ Princeton (Rays) 1 1 .500 1½ Pulaski (Yankees) 0 1 .000 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Johnson City (Cardinals) 1 0 1.000 — Elizabethton (Twins) 1 1 .500 ½ Kingsport (Mets) 1 1 .500 ½ Greeneville (Reds) 1 1 .500 ½ Bristol (Pirates) 0 3 .000 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Pulaski at Johnson City, ppd.

Burlington 10, Bristol 2

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton 3, Danville 2

Friday’s Games

Burlington at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Danville, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Burlington at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Danville, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.