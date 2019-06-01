Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Albany 6 0 0 1.000 296 217 Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 254 230 Washington 3 3 0 .500 249 260 Atlantic City 3 3 0 .500 235 253 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 208 223 Columbus 0 5 0 .000 151 210 Saturday’s Games

Atlantic City 35, Baltimore 34

Albany 58, Washington 48

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Atlantic City at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday, June 8

Baltimore at Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.