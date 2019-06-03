Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 


Arena Football League

June 3, 2019 4:34 pm
 

All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 6 0 0 1.000 296 217
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 255 258
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 254 230
Washington 3 3 0 .500 249 260
Atlantic City 3 3 0 .500 235 253
Columbus 0 6 0 .000 186 257
Saturday’s Games

Atlantic City 35, Baltimore 34

Albany 58, Washington 48

Philadelphia 47, Columbus 35

Friday, June 7

Atlantic City at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Baltimore at Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

