Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|296
|217
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|255
|258
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|254
|230
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|249
|260
|Atlantic City
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|235
|253
|Columbus
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|186
|257
|Saturday’s Games
Atlantic City 35, Baltimore 34
Albany 58, Washington 48
Philadelphia 47, Columbus 35
Atlantic City at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
