Arena Football League

June 8, 2019 10:23 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 6 1 0 857 337 259
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 296 271
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 255 258
Washington 3 3 0 .500 249 260
Atlantic City 3 4 0 .429 285 307
Columbus 1 6 0 .143 240 307
Friday’s Game

Columbus 54, Atlantic City 50

Saturday’s Game

Baltimore 42, Albany 41

Sunday’s Game

Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Baltimore at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Albany at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Atlantic City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

