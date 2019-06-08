Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|6
|1
|0
|857
|337
|259
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|296
|271
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|255
|258
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|249
|260
|Atlantic City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|285
|307
|Columbus
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|240
|307
|Friday’s Game
Columbus 54, Atlantic City 50
Baltimore 42, Albany 41
Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Baltimore at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Albany at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.