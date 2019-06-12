Listen Live Sports

Arena Football League

June 12, 2019 6:00 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 6 1 0 857 337 259
Washington 4 3 0 .571 297 301
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 296 271
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 296 306
Atlantic City 3 4 0 .429 285 307
Columbus 1 6 0 .143 240 307
Friday’s Game

Columbus 54, Atlantic City 50

Saturday’s Game

Baltimore 42, Albany 41

Sunday’s Game

Washington 48, Philadelphia, 41

Saturday, June 15

Baltimore at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Albany at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Atlantic City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

