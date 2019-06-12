Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|6
|1
|0
|857
|337
|259
|Washington
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|297
|301
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|296
|271
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|296
|306
|Atlantic City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|285
|307
|Columbus
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|240
|307
|Friday’s Game
Columbus 54, Atlantic City 50
Baltimore 42, Albany 41
Washington 48, Philadelphia, 41
Baltimore at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Albany at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
