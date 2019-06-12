Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Albany 6 1 0 857 337 259 Washington 4 3 0 .571 297 301 Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 296 271 Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 296 306 Atlantic City 3 4 0 .429 285 307 Columbus 1 6 0 .143 240 307 Friday’s Game

Columbus 54, Atlantic City 50

Saturday’s Game

Baltimore 42, Albany 41

Sunday’s Game

Washington 48, Philadelphia, 41

Saturday, June 15

Baltimore at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Albany at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Atlantic City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.