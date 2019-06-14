Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arena Football League

June 14, 2019 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 6 1 0 857 337 259
Washington 4 3 0 .571 297 301
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 296 271
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 296 306
Atlantic City 3 4 0 .429 285 307
Columbus 1 6 0 .143 240 307
Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Albany at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Atlantic City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday, June 22

Atlantic City at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.