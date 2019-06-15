Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arena Football League

June 15, 2019 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 7 1 0 875 393 314
Washington 4 4 0 .500 352 357
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 340 310
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 296 306
Atlantic City 3 4 0 .429 285 307
Columbus 1 7 0 .125 279 351
Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 44, Columbus 39

Albany 56, Washington 55

Sunday’s Game

Atlantic City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday, June 22

Atlantic City at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.