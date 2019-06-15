Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Albany 7 1 0 875 393 314 Washington 4 4 0 .500 352 357 Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 340 310 Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 296 306 Atlantic City 3 4 0 .429 285 307 Columbus 1 7 0 .125 279 351 Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 44, Columbus 39

Albany 56, Washington 55

Sunday’s Game

Atlantic City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Atlantic City at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Albany at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

